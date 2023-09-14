GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTSM) – On Thursday, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones missed practice for the second day in a row due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

No practice again for today for a second straight day for Packers’ WR Christian Watson and RB Aaron Jones, who are dealing with hamstring injuries. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

Jones did not practice on Thursday but did manage to do some rehab work in a helmet which was a pretty encouraging sign for the Packers.

“Anytime he’s out there and has a helmet on, that’s a good sign.” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), who didn’t practice but did some rehab work in a helmet: “Anytime he’s out there and has a helmet on, that’s a good sign.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 14, 2023

Jones sustained the hamstring injury during the Packers’ Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Jones felt a “little bite” in his hamstring after a 35-yard touchdown catch and run in the 3rd quarter of the game.

Aaron Jones races to the endzone for the TOUCHDOWN 🙌



The @packers are pulling away!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/j4awq04KXB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023

Jones did not play again in that game after his 35-yard touchdown. Jones finished the day with 127 all-purpose yards (41 rushing, 86 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Packers’ win over the Bears.

Per ESPN, Jones is currently listed as questionable for Packers’ upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m. MT.