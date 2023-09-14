GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTSM) – On Thursday, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones missed practice for the second day in a row due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Jones did not practice on Thursday but did manage to do some rehab work in a helmet which was a pretty encouraging sign for the Packers.
“Anytime he’s out there and has a helmet on, that’s a good sign.” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.
Jones sustained the hamstring injury during the Packers’ Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Jones felt a “little bite” in his hamstring after a 35-yard touchdown catch and run in the 3rd quarter of the game.
Jones did not play again in that game after his 35-yard touchdown. Jones finished the day with 127 all-purpose yards (41 rushing, 86 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Packers’ win over the Bears.
Per ESPN, Jones is currently listed as questionable for Packers’ upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m. MT.