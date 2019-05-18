Sports

Montwood takes Game 1 in Regional Quarterfinals, Bel Air needs back-to-back wins Saturday

Posted: May 17, 2019 10:01 PM MST

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:01 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Montwood High School baseball team is one win away from advancing to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2012.

The Rams taking Game 1 of the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals on Friday, 8-5 over Odessa and will go for the series sweep on Saturday in Fort Stockton.

Meanwhile, Bel Air dropped their series opener to Amarillo 9-5 in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals on Friday. The Highlanders will have to win back-to-back games on Saturday to advance. Bel Air is playing in their first Regional Quarterfinals in over 20 years.

Texas High School Baseball Playoffs Schedule
 
Texas, UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Montwood def. Odessa, 8-5 (Montwood leads series 1-0)
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT at Fort Stockton
Game 3*: Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2

Game 1: Odessa def. Bel Air, 9-5 (Odessa leads series 1-0)
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT at Odessa
Game 3*: Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2

