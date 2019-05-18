Montwood takes Game 1 in Regional Quarterfinals, Bel Air needs back-to-back wins Saturday Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Montwood High School baseball team is one win away from advancing to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2012.

With their 8-5 win over Odessa tonight, Montwood is 1 win away from its second trip to the Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) in program history. @ramsbaseball12 can advance with a win tomorrow morning in Fort Stockton. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 18, 2019

The Rams taking Game 1 of the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals on Friday, 8-5 over Odessa and will go for the series sweep on Saturday in Fort Stockton.

Meanwhile, Bel Air dropped their series opener to Amarillo 9-5 in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals on Friday. The Highlanders will have to win back-to-back games on Saturday to advance. Bel Air is playing in their first Regional Quarterfinals in over 20 years.

Bel Air 5

Amarillo 9

Final

-Amarillo leads series 1-0. Game 2, Saturday 11 a.m. CST. HIGHLIGHTS tonight on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 18, 2019

Texas High School Baseball Playoffs Schedule

Texas, UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinals



Game 1: Montwood def. Odessa, 8-5 (Montwood leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT at Fort Stockton

Game 3*: Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2



Game 1: Odessa def. Bel Air, 9-5 (Odessa leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT at Odessa

Game 3*: Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2