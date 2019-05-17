Montwood set for Regional Quarterfinals matchup against Odessa Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Montwood baseball team continues to play big in big moments in the playoffs. That is at least through the first two rounds of the playoffs where the Rams have upset Midland and Bell in the Bi-District and Area Round respectively.

Tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv, we'll preview Montwood's Regional Quarterfinal clash with Odessa. @ramsbaseball12 is looking to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012. Until then, enjoy this dramatic inside-the-park home run by Aaron Morales from earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/PWDicZ6pRX — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 16, 2019

Next up for Montwood is a matchup with Odessa in the Regional Quarterfinals where the Rams will look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012.

"It would be pretty cool," said senior infielder Chris Saucedo. "We would be the second team to win in the quarterfinals, so it would be pretty cool to make history and have our trophy sit right next to the 2012 team."

Montwood head coach Willie Romo has been playing the upset card with his team ever since the playoffs began. The Rams are playing the role of the underdog.

"We beat LD Bell, which I think was an upset and now we'll play Odessa in a very evenly matched series," said Romo. "There's a lot of parity between our two clubs, so it's going to be interesting. It'll be a fun series."

Game 1 in a best-of-three series will be played on Friday in Fort Stockton. First pitch is at 6 p.m.