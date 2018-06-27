Montwood's Telas expected to be named El Dorado head football coach

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - A new era of El Dorado football is beginning to take form. Sources tell KTSM that Montwood offensive coordinator David Telas is expected to be named El Dorado's next head football coach.

BREAKING: Sources tell @KTSMtv Montwood H.S. offensive coordinator David Telas is expected to be named El Dorado head football coach. The position was previously held by Ruben Torres, who was removed earlier this month following an arrest on suspicion of DWI. #KTSMSports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 26, 2018

Telas led the Rams to a historic season in 2017, averaging 48.6 points per game, a new city record.

The position was previously held by Ruben Torres, who led the Aztecs to the playoffs in each of his two seasons as head coach. Torres was removed from the position earlier this month, following an arrest on suspicion of DWI.

Torres is still a current employee of Socorro Independent School District.

When asked about the expected hire of Telas as the next head coach of the El Dorado football program, SISD said in a statement, "No official decision has been made."