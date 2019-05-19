Montwood, Bel Air baseball teams fall in Regional Quarterfinals Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Montwood and Bel Air became the final local high school baseball teams to see their seasons end on Saturday, as both teams lost in the Regional Quarterfinals.

In Class 6A, Montwood had a 6-4 lead over Odessa in the sixth inning in game two of the series, but the Bronchos rallied to win 11-6 to force a decisive game three. Odessa rolled in game three 13-1.

In Class 5A Bel Air was no match for Amarillo, as the Highlanders dropped game two 16-3 on Saturday afternoon.

For Montwood, the loss means they've advanced past round three just once in program, back in 2012. The loss for Bel Air eliminates the Highlanders after they made the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in two decades.