Montez goes camping with the Mannings Video

THIBODAUX, LA (KTSM) - Former Del Valle High School standout Steven Montez was one of 39 college quarterbacks selected as a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. The camp is held annually at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The Colorado Buffaloes signal caller not only had the opportunity to be an instructor over the weekend, but was given one-on-one time with Peyton and Eli Manning.

In a phone conversation with KTSM on Monday, Montez said Peyton spent a lot of time talking to him about studying film and recognizing defenses.

With Eli, their interaction was more of a connection. Colorado hired Kurt Roper to be its new quarterbacks coach during the offseason. Roper coached Eli at Ole Miss from 2000-2003. Montez said he spent most of his time picking Eli's brain on what that relationship with Roper will be moving forward.

Montez has thrown for 27 touchdowns in two seasons with Colorado, but is projected to have a breakout season in 2018 as a junior.