We are not certain which of the Cowboys back up quarterbacks will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but we are certain quarterback Ben DiNucci won’t be the starter.

Dallas will go with either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush on Sunday against Pittsburgh. They hope to have a decision made by Saturday at the latest.

Coach Mike McCarthy will decide later in the week which of the team’s other two quarterbacks will go against Ben Roethlisberger’s undefeated Steelers at AT&T Stadium.