FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush drew plenty of praise from coaches, fans and the media this week after leading the team to a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Rush, who was forced to start the game after Dak Prescott underwent hand surgery last Monday, was strong out of the gate, moving the offense down the field for points.

In the second half, the offense was not as effective, but with strong defense and a great final drive, Rush managed to get the team in position for a last second field goal from Brett Maher.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Rush is just what the team needs right now. He also talks about Dak’s timeline for returning to the team.

The Cowboys face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Met Life Stadium.