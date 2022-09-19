FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Nothing helps lighten the mood of a football team more than a win.

But when it’s an improbable win under very difficult circumstances, the outcome is even sweeter.

The Dallas Cowboys last second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at AT&T Stadium was just such an event.

The Cowboys were minus five starters including quarterback Dak Prescott when they took the field against Joe Burrow and the Super Bowl runner-up Bengals.

The Cowboys got off to a fast start but slowed in the second half and allowed the Bengals to tie the score late in the 4th quarter.

The game came down to a 50-yard Brett Maher field goal as time expired. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it was a good day in Dallas on Monday.