AMARILLO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez went yard for the second straight game at the Double-A level in the Amarillo Sod Poodles 11-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night.

Do you guys want to see Ivan Melendez homer again?



We could get used to this! pic.twitter.com/1k648uuDeN — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) July 16, 2023

Melendez hit a home run to left center field in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Melendez has now hit home runs in back-to-back games at the Double-A level after being promoted less than a week ago. In his Double-A debut on Friday, Melendez also hit a home run.

Just two games into his time at the Double-A level, Melendez is hitting .375 at the plate as he has collected three hits (two homers) and has recorded nine total bases.

It will be interesting to see how Melendez fairs the longer he is playing at that level, but so far, Melendez is off to a great start with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate.