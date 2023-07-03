PASCO, Washington (KTSM) – Ivan Melendez continues to rewrite the record books wherever he goes.

The El Paso native hit his 16th home run of the season at the High-A level with the Hillsboro Hops in its game against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Monday night.

REWRITE THE HISTORY BOOKS.



Ivan Melendez has hit his 16th HR of the year, a new Hops franchise record for a single season. 👏 👏 Ivan!#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/1thVwiP8Qa — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) July 4, 2023

In his first at-bat of the game, Melendez launched the ball to left field for his 16th homer of the year. Melendez’s 16th home run this season set a new Hillsboro Hops’ single-season home run record. It took Melendez 53 games to break the team’s record that was held by A.J. Vukovich when he hit 15 homers in the 2022 season.