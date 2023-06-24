HILLSBORO, Oregon (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez became the first Hillsboro Hops player to hit for the cycle at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday night.

In the Hops, 10-6, loss to the Everett AquaSox, Melendez went 4-for-5 at the plate. The El Paso native hit a home run, his 14th of the season, in the bottom of the first inning.

Then in the third inning, Melendez collected a single with a line drive to center field.

In the fifth inning, Melendez belted a ball into the gap in right center field and legged out a triple. But on Friday night it was not counted as a triple, instead Melendez was given a double after an error was given to the AquaSox center fielder.

On Saturday morning, the Hops issued a stat correction that changed Melendez’s double-and-error to a triple in the fifth inning of Friday night’s game.

Ivan becomes the first Hop to cycle at home in franchise history. #AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/sNadOTHfqa — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) June 24, 2023

In the ninth inning of the game, Melendez doubled on a fly ball to center field.

With that change, Melendez became the first Hillsboro Hops player to hit for the cycle at Ron Tonkin Field. The El Paso native became the second Hop to ever hit for the cycle, according to the team.