Mejias-Brean producing in middle of Chihuahuas lineup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Voting is now open for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star game at Southwest University Park and the El Paso Chihuahuas are expected to be well-represented in their home ballpark. Luis Urias and Logan Allen will likely be atop fans' ballots, as well as Ty France, Austin Allen, and Josh Naylor who have since been called up to the big leagues by the San Diego Padres.

A name fans should be voting for is Seth Mejias-Brean. Mejias-Brean has been providing solid production in the middle of the Chihuahuas' order this season. The Tucson, Arizona native is hitting .302 this season with 5 home runs and 22 runs batted in, all while playing nearly error free baseball at third base.

"The first time I saw him play was at spring training this year in Peoria {Arizona}. I really liked what I saw," said Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez. "He has been very consistent with us. He has been hitting third, fourth, fifth, sixth and really everywhere I put him in the lineup. He has been responding very, very well."

Mejias-Brean played his college baseball in his hometown at the University of Arizona. The Wildcats won the 2012 College World Series his senior year and now he is rising quickly through the Padres farm system.

"The last couple years I've been switching my swing a lot and I think this year I've stuck to something that I really believe in," said Mejias-Brean. "I'm just going to continue to ride it out and I think that's helped me out a lot."

El Paso will close out their short road trip in Fresno on Tuesday night against the Grizzlies. The Chihuahuas will be back at home on Wednesday hosting the Tacoma Rainiers.