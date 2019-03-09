Meet the Miners: TJ Goodwin Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The UTEP football team opened spring ball with much more clarity at the quarterback position than last season. The Miners return seniors Kai Locksley and Brandon Jones, who are No. 1 and No. 2 on the depth chart respectively. However, freshman TJ Goodwin is another guy under center the coaching staff is excited about.

Goodwin, a three-star recruit out of Cypress Falls High School in Houston, headlines UTEP's 2019 recruiting class. The 6'5, 200 lb quarterback graduated high school early in order to compete for playing time this spring.

Congratulations to TJ Goodwin for singing with UTEP today! We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/9DMQXygzCd — CyFalls Football (@Chrisbrister5) December 19, 2018

"Right now he would be going to the prom this time of the year and senior parties, but instead he's out here competing against 22 and 23-year old guys and learning a very sophisticated scheme," said head coach Dana Dimel. "He's making a big, big learning curve right now, but he's mature enough to handle it."

With just a week of practices under his belt, it is unclear how early Goodwin could see action, but he is pressing for it.

"With me getting here early, they just want me to come in and learn from the older guys and do whatever I can to prepare best to play early," said Goodwin.

UTEP will get back on the practice field Monday morning at Glory Field.