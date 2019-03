Mayfield girls fall to West Mesa in State Quarterfinals Video

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - No. 3 West Mesa defeated No. 6 Mayfield 55-53 in the Class 5A girls state quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Albuquerque.

The Trojans missed a shot at the buzzer that would've sent the game to overtime. Instead, their season comes to an end.

In Class 3A, the No. 4 Hatch Valley girls were upset by No. 5 Navajo Prep 66-57 in the state quarterfinals.

The boys state quarterfinals begin on Wednesday in Albuquerque.