Mayfield advances in New Mexico state basketball tournament Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico state basketball tournament tipped off across the state and the Mayfield Trojans survive and advance to the quarterfinals with a win over Sandia 54-43, Friday. The Trojans will make the trip to 'The Pit' in Albuquerque where they will meet West Mesa on Tuesday.

2019 NMAA Girls State Basketball Championships Results:

Class 5A

(6) Mayfield def. (11) Sandia, 54-43

(3) West Mesa def. (14) Onate, 81-56

(4) Carlsbad def. (13) Centennial, 42-37

Class 3A

(4) Hatch Valley def. (13) Thoreau, 60-55