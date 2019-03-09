Mayfield advances in New Mexico state basketball tournament
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico state basketball tournament tipped off across the state and the Mayfield Trojans survive and advance to the quarterfinals with a win over Sandia 54-43, Friday. The Trojans will make the trip to 'The Pit' in Albuquerque where they will meet West Mesa on Tuesday.
2019 @_NMAA Girls State Basketball Championships FINALS:— Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 9, 2019
2019 NMAA Girls State Basketball Championships Results:
Class 5A
(6) Mayfield def. (11) Sandia, 54-43
(3) West Mesa def. (14) Onate, 81-56
(4) Carlsbad def. (13) Centennial, 42-37
Class 3A
(4) Hatch Valley def. (13) Thoreau, 60-55
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.