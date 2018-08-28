Luis Urias called up to Padres Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The moment San Diego Padres fans have long hoped for and El Paso Chihuahuas fans long expected, is here. The San Diego Padres called up star second baseman Luis Urias to the big leagues on Monday.

The San Diego Union Tribune first reported Urias' call-up. The 21-year-old will join the Padres in California in time for their series with Seattle, which begins Tuesday. Urias hit .296 with eight home runs and 45 RBI for El Paso in 2018.

His last two weeks have been torrid, though. Urias is hitting over .500 in his last 10 games and is currently riding a 15-game hitting streak.

Rated as the 22nd-best prospect in all of baseball, Urias is expected to immediately help the Padres, as part of a group of highly-touted prospects that San Diego believes will be the future of the franchise.

Urias helped lead the Chihuahuas to a fourth consecutive division championship in 2018.