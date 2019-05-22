Locomotive FC's Mechack Jérôme to represent Haiti in 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Locomotive FC announces that defender Mechack Jérôme has received an international call up to represent Haiti in the2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Haiti kick off their Gold Cup run against Bermuda on June 16th inSan José, Costa Rica.

Gold Cup is the main competition of the men's national football teams governed by CONCACAF, determining the continental champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Gold Cup is held every two years.

The Haitian defender has started in nine matches for El Paso Locomotive in their inaugural 2019 USL Championship season. Jérôme has amassed a passing accuracy rate of 85.5 percent, 44 clearances, and four shots on target. He also has the second most passes in the entire league (621).

“It is always a good feeling to represent your country at any stage or competition. I will miss my teammates here, but I will be back after Gold Cup and ready to go,” said Jérôme.

Jérôme has a decorated international career under his belt at the age of 29. He played for Haiti at the 2007 CONCACAF U17 Tournament and the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Jerome made his senior career debut in 2008, where he was a member of the squad that competed in the 2008 Caribbean Championship. He was an integral component in helping Haiti qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019. In his time representing Haiti, Jerome has netted three goals and made 62 senior appearances for his country.

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, June 8th against LA Galaxy II.