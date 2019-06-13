Locomotive FC’s Drew Beckie rooting for younger sister at World Cup

For Drew Beckie and his family, soccer has always been a family affair.

Less than one percent of soccer players ever turn pro, so in most families, the El Paso Locomotive FC defender would be an anomaly. However, in the Beckie bunch, Drew is not alone.

While he is patrolling the back for El Paso, his sister, Janine, is hunting down goals this summer for Team Canada in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

“She’s a goal scorer,” said Beckie. “The rest of my family are defenders, so I think she learned from us defending her to be a little bit stronger, a little bit faster and score some goals. She’s done really well for herself.”

Janine played college soccer at Texas Tech and now plays professionally for Manchester City WFC in England. She has made 57 appearances for the Canadian National Team over the past four years, scoring 25 goals.

Drew was a proud big brother on Monday, as Janine made her World Cup debut, assisting on Canada’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Cameroon.

“The first 15 minutes she looked a bit nervous, but she worked into the game and tried to run in behind and create some things,” said Beckie. “Hopefully she can get even more in the mix for the next game.”

Soccer was the Beckie way of life growing up. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, the Beckies moved to Denver, Colorado when Drew was young. Drew played his college soccer at the University of Denver before turning pro. As the youngest of four, Janine was the only one to be born in the United States. The Beckie children spent countless hours playing soccer together.

“We always beat up on her because she was always the littlest one and I think that’s what made her good,” said Beckie.

Now that they are grown, Drew and Janine talk often about their respective careers.

“Me playing as well, I can maybe give her some critical pointers that maybe my mom wouldn’t say,” said Beckie. “But we keep it light. She knows what to do.”

Representing Canada has another level for the Beckie’s. Their father passed away from cancer when they were young, so honoring his memory on the world’s stage means everything.

“It’s special to her. She was quite young when he passed, so she doesn’t have as much memory as my other sisters and I,” said Beckie. “That’s tough for her. I think she uses this as a coping thing and that’s fantastic.”

Drew gathered some of his Locomotive FC teammates for a watch party during Canada’s win on Monday. Both Beckie’s will be in action on Saturday; Janine against New Zealand and Drew against the Tulsa Roughnecks. However, you can bet he’ll find a way to watch his baby sister on the world’s biggest stage.

“Drew is just full of pride,” said Locomotive FC head coach Mark Lowry. “He’s tremendously proud of what his sister has achieved and she’s also very proud of what he’s achieved and what he’s been through as a pro.”