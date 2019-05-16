Locomotive FC upset by Forward Madison 3-0 in U.S. Open Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC bowed out in the second round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after dropping to Forward Madison FC. El Paso fielded a young lineup featuring players who had yet to start or see the pitch in the 2019 campaign. El Paso returns to league play this Saturday against Sacramento Republic FC.

“I made six or seven changes and we lost some flow. Gave guys the opportunity and saw some interesting things. You have to give guys the chance,” said coach Mark Lowry. “We had a lot of young guys out there tonight who were able to learn a lesson. The key thing now is the 11 I pick for Saturday and to get back to the way we have been playing … I believe in those young guys that played tonight.”

