Locomotive FC top Sacramento 3-1, rise to 7th in USL Western Conference Video

EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC turned a 1-1 match at halftime into a 3-1 win over Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night, thanks once again to the theatrics of Jerome Kiesewetter.

The striker scored goal in the 63rd and 73rd minutes of the match to provide the cushion Locomotive FC needed for the win. Kiesewetter has now scored six goals in his last three USL Championship matches.

El Paso jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when Omar Salgado picked out Calvin Rezende at the top of the 18-yard box and Rezende hammered it home. Sacramento would tie the game in the 35th minute, but Locomotive FC's defense stood strong otherwise.

With the win, El Paso is now 4-2-4 on the season, and has 16 points, good for seventh place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. The 16 points are just five less than first place New Mexico United.

Locomotive FC hit the road next week for a road date at Portland Timbers 2.