Young cancer patient becomes honorary member of El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A young cancer patient at Providence Children’s Hospital became an honorary member of El Paso Locomotive FC.

Amber Berry, 11, was introduced to her new teammates at Southwest University Park on Friday morning.

She and the team will prepare for their game against Las Vegas, and will enjoy a full day of fun on Saturday.

“What I think Amber should be doing is playing with friends, riding her bike in the park, doing homework,” a member of El Paso Locomotive FC said. “What she shouldn’t be doing is getting chemotherapy and fighting cancer.”

Amber was diagnosed with Leukemia three years ago and has been fighting ever since.

She has only one chemotherapy appointment left to go.

The Locomotive will kick off against Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.