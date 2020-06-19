USL, USLPA agree to terms on return to play in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Soccer is back in El Paso. The United Soccer League (USL) and USL Player’s Association (USLPA) have agreed to terms on a return to play plan, which will resume the season on July 11. The agreement was voted on and passed by the players on Thursday and officially ratified by the league on Friday.

In a statement from the USL, the agreement includes the promise to return to the table to negotiate the first Collective Bargaining Agreement in the league’s history.

“The USL Championship and the USL Player’s Association announced today that they have reached a formal agreement on a return to play for the 2020 Championship season and will resume negotiations on a historic first Collective Bargaining Agreement in the coming weeks,” USL’s statement read.

The USLPA has been in constant communication with the league through negotiations and according the the Athletic’s Jeff Rueter, player salaries will go completely unchanged.

As KTSM 9 Sports first reported, MountainStar Sports Group, the group who owns El Paso Locomotive FC, has not forced any of their players to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USLPA released their own statement on Friday’s agreement, but it read the same from the USL’s statement. Perhaps a sign of unity and good faith as they roll forward to resuming the season on July 11.

