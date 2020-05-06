USL permits return to training in small group settings on May 11

TAMPA, FL (KTSM) – Operating under the guidance of local and state health authorities, the United Soccer League announced on Wednesday a modification to the previous training moratorium that will allow Championship and League One clubs, at their own discretion, to open outdoor fields for non-contact training. Non-contact training must be done in small groups. In addition, training rooms will open in small groups for player treatment.
Small group settings will be limited to up to four players, with no more than one athletic trainer and one member of a club’s technical staff allowed on each field during a session. Teams in areas where local and state recommendations for stay-at-home orders have not been lifted should not train or allow treatment that is prohibited by their jurisdiction. All clubs will notify the league of their plans to return to the team’s training facility prior to re-opening and training is on a voluntary basis for players.
The USL previously extended its training moratorium through May 15 for all of its professional clubs.