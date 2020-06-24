USL lifts training moratorium, paves way for full-squad training

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The USL Championship Task Force, in conjunction with an affirmative vote by the league’s Board of Governors, announced the current training moratorium will be lifted, effective Wednesday, June 24. This will pave the way for a return to full-squad training.

Clubs must have approval from local and state health authorities in order to initiate full-squad practices.

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that El Paso Locomotive FC is in the process of getting all their players tested and results from those tests back before they begin full-squad training. The goal is to have everything completed by the end of the week.

The announcement comes less than three weeks before the proposed restart date of July 11, agreed to by the league and the USL Players Association.

“You can’t go from training with four players at a time to one week of full training and then you’re at your first game,” said Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “There needs to be some grace period in terms of allowing teams to train together.”

El Paso began the 2020 season back in March with a scoreless draw at Orange County.