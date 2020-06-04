USL Championship votes to resume season in July, no deal in place with players

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The USL Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of resuming the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11th, per a statement released by league officials on Thursday.

While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast, and other important details were not made available, the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines, according to a release issued by El Paso Locomotive FC.

USL Championship play was suspended in March after just one match due to COVID-19.

“The process to get to today’s vote has been a very deliberate and thoughtful one to ensure that, first and foremost, we proceed in a manner to appropriately manage the health and safety of all concerned,“ said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford. “This decision further solidifies and demonstrates the commitment of USL Championship to our communities and to establishing itself as a premier professional soccer league. On behalf of all of us associated with Locomotive FC, we thank our fans and this community for the amazing support we’ve received during a very challenging time for us all.”

While Thursday’s vote is a step in the right direction, the USL Players Association released their own statement acknowledging their hope to restart the season, but that no agreement has been reached with the players.

“Today, the league notified us that their USL Championship Board of Governors elected to pursue a return to play for the 2020 Championship season with a provision start date of July 11,” the USLPA said in the statement. “While there has been no agreement reached regarding proposed economic relief or return to play protocols, we view today’s vote as a positive first step for the league in articulating what a season may look like. Players remain hopeful for a continuation of the 2020 season. We continue to work with all players to ensure that any potential return to play is done in a manner that is safe and responsible.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter is reporting that matches will not take place in a hub model like we’re seeing with the MLS, NHL, and NBA. This means teams will have to travel for road games.

El Paso Locomotive FC returned to their practice facility last month for small group training. MountainStar Sports Group continues to pay their players and staff members their full salaries while play has been suspended.