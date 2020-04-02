USL Announces Extension to Training Moratorium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The United Soccer League announced on Thursday it has extended its training moratorium for USL Championship and League One clubs through Sunday, April 19th.

USL continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other local, state and national health authorities, the USL Players Association, and professional sports organizations from across the country to ensure the health and wellness of players, staff and supporters remains our top priority. In close coordination with the league’s Board of Governors, USL will also use the time to reassess its current temporary suspension timeline. Additional updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

As an organization, we continue to be incredibly appreciative of the support and understanding of all USL Championship and League One fans across the country and look forward to being back in action again soon.