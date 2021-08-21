Unstoppable Locomotive: unbeaten streak reaches 10 matches as El Paso rallies for 3-1 win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For 66 minutes on Saturday night, fate did not appear to be the side of El Paso Locomotive FC.

The final 24 minutes of the match proved just how unstoppable the Sun City’s favorite freight train can be when everything starts going their way.

El Paso rallied for a 3-1 win over Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday, scoring a trio of second half goals, all of them coming in the 67th minute or later. The victory extended Los Locos’ unbeaten streak to 10 games, a stretch that began after a June 30 loss to RGV, El Paso’s only defeat of the 2021 season.

“We want to win everything. Every game. Every trophy that’s available, even the Copa Tejas,” said Head Coach and Technical Director Mark Lowry. “It’s one that’s really important to the fans more than anything, it’s a pride thing for them. So, it would be great to bring that back home to them, but the job’s not done yet. We’re a team now where whatever we do, we want to win. We wanted the Open Cup this season because we thought we were going to win it. Whatever is on the table where it’s a competition, a tournament, a trophy, we want to go and win it.”

With the win, Locomotive FC now has a USL Championship-best 41 points. That’s two more than Louisville City FC and three more than Phoenix Rising FC.

Elvis Amoh opened the scoring in the 38th minute on a counterattack breakaway, slotting a goal past El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to give RGV a 1-0 lead at halftime.

After the break, El Paso continuously peppered the Rio Grande Valley defense, finally finding a breakthrough in the 67th minute. Andrew Fox sent a cross into the area and leading scorer Lucho Solignac got a back heel on the ball, netting his seventh goal of the season to level the match at 1.

In the 89th minute, Locomotive finally found the winner it had been looking for for the previous 22 minutes. Retrieving a ball on the right side of the goal that had bounced to his feet, Sebastian Velasquez fired a laser to the near post and past goalkeeper Colin Miller to give El Paso a late 2-1 advantage.

It was Velasquez’s first goal since returning to Locomotive in late June and sent Southwest University Park into a frenzy.

Finally, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Dylan Mares put the cherry on top of the victory, chipping a beautiful shot over Miller for the third and final El Paso goal.

Locomotive is now 12-5-1 on the season, avenging their lone defeat of 2021 with Saturday’s win over Rio Grande Valley. The club has a very comfortable 12-point lead for first place in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division with a little over two months left in the regular season.

El Paso is back on the road Aug. 28 to battle San Antonio FC at 6:30 p.m. MT.