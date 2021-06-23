Unbeaten Locomotive FC remains atop USL Championship power rankings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will not take the pitch this week, but they enter the bye week sitting atop the USL Championship power rankings for the third consecutive week. Locomotive (4-0-3, 15 points) is the only remaining unbeaten team in the league and have not lost a regular season match since August of 2020.

For a team that has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in their first two years as a club, staying unbeaten is a source of pride for the players and the coaching staff.

“Our goal is to never lose a game of fútbol,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “As long as we can continue to do that it means we’re doing something right.”

In seven matches this season, El Paso has conceded just three goals to their opponents. Los Locos have produced four clean sheets and are widely considered the top defensive team in the league.

“Defensively, as defenders, being undefeated is massive,” said defender Macca King, who was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for the third consecutive week on Tuesday. “That’s what has given us a lot of confidence. We’re the only unbeaten team and we’re doing well.”

Locomotive is currently in second place in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division, two points back of Rio Grande Valley FC who they will play next week on the road. Collecting three points is always the goal, but part of being unbeaten is not losing and getting a result, especially when playing away from the friendly confines of Southwest University Park.

“There’s ways to win games and ways to not lose games,” said Lowry. “We are making sure we do those things, we’re setting this team up to win and when you can’t win, we make sure we don’t lose by doing the little things on the field. We’re marking crosses, defending set pieces so when you’re not playing well or getting as many scoring chances, you’re not conceding at the other end.”

Back at it and we’re feeling good! One week until RGV. #VamosLocos pic.twitter.com/3fIdsFQr8E — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 24, 2021

El Paso has already matched up against the Toros once this season — a 1-0 win on May 22 at Southwest University Park. Wednesday’s road match will kickoff at 6 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN+.