In its inaugural season in the USL Championship, El Paso Locomotive FC has been one of the most surprising teams in the league.

Behind the team every step of the way has been its supporter section, The 8th Notch. Named for the highest possible setting on a freight train, The 8th Notch has hundreds of participants at every game at Southwest University Park.

KTSM 9News photojournalist Mike Vigil took an inside look at The 8th Notch during Locomotive FC’s recent match against Real Monarchs SLC.