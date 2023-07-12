EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Antonio FC defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 2-1 in a hard-fought Copa Tejas match on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. Then, the fireworks began.

In the dying embers of San Antonio’s come-from-behind victory, San Antonio midfielder Jorge Hernandez and El Paso midfielder Chapa Herrera got into shoving match after Herrera tackled Hernandez from behind. San Antonio defender Lamar Batista then came in and shoved Herrera to the ground by his neck.

From there, the two sides continued pushing and shoving; all told, nine cards were shown in the final minutes of the match, including a red card for Batista. Sources told KTSM that the altercation continued into the tunnel underneath the stadium after the match ended. A Locomotive FC official said that the game referees were still sorting it all out on Wednesday night.

Here's how events escalated during stoppage time of the El Paso Locomotive FC and San Antonio FC match tonight.



This is just a small part of what happened. Several cards were shown to both sides. Word is that match officials are still trying to figure it out.

“It wasn’t really clear what happened from the far side. I’m happy our group stood up for each other, but we have to make sure we’re smart and not doing anything stupid,” said Locomotive FC head coach.

“At the end of the day we’re trying to fight to compete and win games and also fight for each other, especially in moments like that, where you see things that are just unacceptable.” said Locomotive FC midfielder Eric Calvillo. “It happens but at the same time, they have to do a better job to prevent it.”

Scoreless until the 28th minute, midfielder Eric Calvillo opened the scoring after winning a penalty after being fouled in the box by San Antonio’s Jacori Hayes. Calvillo stepped up to the spot and sent goalkeeper Jordan Farr flying the other way to record his first goal of the 2023 season, which he dedicated to his one-month-old son, Enzo, who was in attendance.

El Paso took the 1-0 lead into the halftime locker room, but it was San Antonio that took complete control in the second half.

In the 58th minute, 19-year-old striker Rida Zouhir netted a goal from 30 yards out, catching Locos goalkeeper Benny Diaz off guard to tie the match.

Four minutes later, Zouhir scored an eerily similar goal from an eerily similar spot to give San Antonio FC the lead for good.

El Paso will now try to turn its attention to RGV FC on Saturday at home at 7:30 p.m.