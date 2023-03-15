EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Duke Lacroix scored a goal in stoppage time on Wednesday to push Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC past El Paso Locomotive FC 2-1 at Southwest University Park.

The defeat was El Paso’s second straight loss to open the 2023 campaign, after Los Locos lost to Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 last Saturday at home. They are 0-2 to open the Brian Clarhaut era in El Paso.

Colorado Springs got the scoring started early, as Jairo Henriquez slotted home the opening goal in the second minute. Switchbacks took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, El Paso came out firing. In the 48th minute, Ricardo Zacharias volleyed home the equalizer from just outside the 18-yard box to the tie the match at 1-apiece. His goal also doubled as the first of the season for Los Locos.

In the 88th minute, Lucho Solignac had a golden opportunity to put Locomotive FC in front, but pushed the go-ahead goal just wide of the mark. That set up Lacroix’s game-winner just minutes later.

El Paso will look for its first win of the season on Saturday at home, when they host Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.