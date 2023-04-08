EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (2-3-1, 7 pts) secured its first home win of the season at Southwest University Park after beating Orange County SC, 1-0 on Saturday night.

Los Locos’ lone goal of the match game from forward Lucho Solignac. In the 19th minute, Orange County SC cleared out a corner kick from Denys Kostyshyn, the ball then landed at the feet of defender Yuma, who then found an onside Solignac in front of net. Solignac then shot the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal to give the Locos a 1-0 lead.

That was Solginac’s third goal in the last two matches. With that goal, Solignac also tied Aaron Gomez with 29 goals in all competitions.

Orange County SC was knocking on the door when it came to tying the match. In the last minutes of the first half, Locomotive FC midfielder Eric Calvillo had a goal line clearance with his head after goalkeeper Benny Diaz was out of position from making a save just moments before.

BOYS GOT THAT DAWG IN 'EM! https://t.co/Nf7VXWxgH9 pic.twitter.com/RdNXEZYIwg — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) April 9, 2023

El Paso Locomotive FC headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

El Paso created several chances for its second goal of the match but couldn’t get it. The closest came in the 70th minute when Solignac’s shot in a one-on-one against the goalkeeper went wide.

70' – LUCHO ALMOST HAD HIS SECOND



Lucho dribbles the box all the way into the box and goes 1v1 with the keeper, his shot just INCHES away from going in! 😵‍💫



ELP 1-0 OC#ELPvOC #VamosLocos — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) April 9, 2023

Los Locos went onto secure a 1-0 win over Orange County SC once the final whistle was blown. Locomotive FC collected its second clean sheet of the 2023 season.

Up next, El Paso Locomotive FC will get a week off from any games before it welcomes in Pittsburgh Riverhounds into Southwest University Park on Saturday, Apr. 22.