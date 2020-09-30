Short-handed El Paso looks to clinch group with win at Colorado Springs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC goes on the road for the first time since August 1st to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC looking to wrap-up the top spot in Group C win a win.

Still on 🔝 with a chance at securing a home playoff match tomorrow night in Colorado Springs! pic.twitter.com/CybxRg472f — x – El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) September 29, 2020

Locomotive FC is coming off a frustrating scoreless draw against New Mexico United on Saturday and may have lost forward Omar Salgado for the season with a knee injury. Salgado is still awaiting an MRI, but has been ruled out for Wednesday’s match.

“We built a squad where we’re always going to have good players available,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “That’s what we have — we have the 18 ready to go to Colorado Springs and win. We’re just going to have to do it without some guys that are out injured.”

In addition to Salgado, defender Chiro Ntoko is out for the season with a torn ACL. Defender Andrew Fox and midfielder Nick Ross are also battling knee injuries, but the team hopes to get them back this season.

“We have guys that are coming off the bench that have experience. They’re ready to come in and show what they can do,” said midfielder Dylan Mares.

El Paso will aim to remain unbeaten in the month of September, while setting a new club-record of unbeaten in their last nine matches. Locomotive FC and Switchbacks FC last met at Southwest University Park on Sept. 16th in a match that saw a 2-1 win for the El Paso side. The final meeting of 2020 between the two clubs will be played at Weidner Field where the two sides struggled to get on the scoreboard last time out, splitting the points in a 0-0 draw.

Follow El Paso Locomotive FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC – Wed., September 30, 2020

· Coverage Begins: 7:00 p.m. MT

· Digital Streaming: ESPN+

· Social Media: @EPLocomotiveFC & #COSvELP on Twitter

