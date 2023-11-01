EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of seven players from the 2023 El Paso Locomotive FC squad will not return for the 2024 USL Championship season.

El Paso Locomotive FC made a trio of announcements regarding players that departed the club on Wednesday.

The club took a big hit on its backline as the club announced that defenders Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, and Jose Carrillo will not return to Locomotive FC for the 2024 USL Championship season.

Navarro, the former La Liga and English Premier League player, had 28 starts in 33 total appearances and was the team’s joint-assist leader (four). He also netted two goals this season. Navarro made two appearances on the USL Championship’s Team of the Week.

McCue led the team this year in clearances (126) and blocks (25) and was named to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week four times, the most of any Locomotive outfield player this season.

Carrillo joined the club during the second half of the 2023 and made four appearances for El Paso.

Up the field forwards Emmanuel Sonupe and Petur Knudsen and midfielders Denys Kostyshyn and Joel Maldonado departed from the club.

Sonupe arrived as the first addition to the 2022 roster. In total, Sonupe scored four goals and assisted two in his 50 appearances for Locomotive.

Knudsen, just like Carrillo, arrived in El Paso during the second half of the 2023 season and made eight appearances for the Locomotive.

Kostyshyn arrived in El Paso ahead of the 2023 season and made 31 starts in 35 matches across all competitions, scoring and assisting four times (joint-most in assists this season) to help Locomotive on its path to clinch a 2023 playoff berth.

Maldonado had six appearances in the 2022 season as a USL Academy player and made club history as one of the first homegrown academy products (alongside Diego Abarca) to sign a professional contract.

El Paso Locomotive FC finished the 2023 season with a 13-13-8 record and collected 47 points on the season. That was enough for a seventh-place finish in the USL Championship Western Conference standings and a playoff berth. In its first playoff appearance since 2021, Locomotive FC suffered a 1-0 loss to Orange County SC in the Western Conference quarterfinals round of the USL Playoffs.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut will have a lot of work to do this offseason as he’ll look to replace these departures ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season.