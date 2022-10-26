EL PASO, Texas – October 26, 2022 – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Liam Rose, defender Artem Kholod, and midfielder Eric Calvillo will return for the 2023 season.



Rose featured in 12 matches for El Paso after joining the club in May this year. Prior to joining Locomotive, the Australian midfielder played his professional career in his home country’s A-League where he made over 100 appearances with Central Coast and Macarthur FC. Rose had one assist in the 2022 USL Championship season.



Kholod came to El Paso near the tail end of the 2022 regular season after playing for the highly regarded Champion’s League and Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk. In the 2021/22 season, Kholod went on loan to FC Mariupol where he made four appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League. Kholod brings a wealth of top-flight experience with him to Locomotive. Although he only made three appearances for El Paso this season, he looks to make a deep impact in the 2023 campaign.



Calvillo appeared for El Paso in 31 matches this season, playing 1,982 minutes in the Locomotive jersey. Playing the outside midfield position he showed his attacking prowess, notching six goals and two assists in 2022. Calvillo played with the United States at the U-17 and U-19 level before ultimately deciding to represent the El Salvador national team at the senior level, where he has made eight appearances.



El Paso will be announcing more roster additions in the coming weeks as they gear up for their fifth USL Championship season.



El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2023 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:



GOALKEEPERS (0):



DEFENDERS (5): Eder Borelli, Artem Kholod, Miles Lyons, Martín Payares, Yuma.



MIDFIELDERS (3): Eric Calvillo, Liam Rose, Emmanuel Sonupé.



FORWARDS (2): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac.

