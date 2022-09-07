EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC couldn’t find the result at home against Rio Grande Valley Toros FC on Wednesday night, falling 2-0.

El Paso came into the match after a road win against rival New Mexico United last Friday and had a quick turnaround to play at home in front of an electric El Paso crowd. However, the Toros found two late goals in the second half to end the contest 2-0.



Locomotive out-possessed the visiting team 63.1 to 36.9 percent and had 58 final third entries but were unable to capitalize on their chances in the opposing team’s defensive end.



Midfielder Chris Garcia made his home debut for Locomotive in the match. The El Paso native entered the match in the 70 minute and is currently on loan for the remainder of the 2022 season from MLS side Real Salt Lake.

“It felt good, the first home game I have had [with El Paso]. It’s a beautiful team, great teammates and the crowd is always amazing. The passion they have is amazing. Being back home is the greatest thing,” said Garcia.

Locomotive go on the road for their next two matches and close the regular season with back-to-back home matches on Oct. 5 against Colorado Springs and on October 8 against Orange County SC.



El Paso Locomotive travels to the golden state to face LA Galaxy II on Sunday, Sept. 18, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.