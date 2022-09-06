EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After enduring a six-week stretch in which they didn’t win a game, El Paso Locomotive FC may have hit its stride again.

Locomotive has won its last two games, including last Friday over rival New Mexico United on the road. Now, with five games remaining in the regular season, El Paso is in sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, which currently puts them in the playoffs.

El Paso will look to keep the train rolling on Wednesday night as they welcome Rio Grande Valley Toros to town. The two teams drew 0-0 earlier this season.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.