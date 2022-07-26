EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After missing nearly two weeks of training due to a contract dispute with the club, El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Richie Ryan returned to full training with the team on Tuesday morning.

According to Locomotive head coach and technical director John Hutchinson, Ryan will be available to play in El Paso’s next game on Saturday vs. Louisville City FC at Southwest University Park.

Ryan had been away from the team and sources told KTSM that he and the club were looking for new arrangements after contract negotiations grew toxic before El Paso’s loss to Oakland Roots earlier this month. Sources told KTSM that the club offered Ryan a contract below what he had been making throughout his tenure with El Paso, a deal Ryan chose not to accept.

The veteran midfielder missed Locomotive’s last two matches, both of them losses. His presence back with the team could have a calming effect.

“The guy is a legend of El Paso and the football club, he’s earned the right to play here. He’s one of the true gentlemen of football,” said Hutchinson in the club’s first public comments about Ryan’s situation since the issue became public.

Locomotive FC midfielder Richie Ryan is back training with the team this morning in El Paso. Sources told KTSM there was some amount of reconciliation between Ryan’s camp and club officials yesterday, allowing his return to team training. We’ll hear from John Hutchinson later. pic.twitter.com/5eTPPx2els — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 26, 2022

He had not been allowed to train with the team and was instead working out on his own for the last few days, before meeting with Hutchinson on Monday, where the two sides spoke at length for the first time in over a week and were able to patch things over.

Neither Ryan, nor Locomotive were happy with the how the situation played out; both parties wanted to see it be much more amicable, which ultimately resulted in the conversation the manager and the midfielder had.

“There’s always two sides to a story and the truth lies somewhere in between that. The truth is that me and Richie should’ve gotten some boxing gloves and gone head-to-head for one day,” Hutchinson said jokingly. “It just went on too long. Richie and I sat down finally and had a conversation about it and exactly what was going and there’s sticks and stones being thrown around. That side’s not perfect, our side’s not perfect and we all make mistakes. Having him back today was perfect for us.”

While the contract talks haven’t been completely hashed out yet, Ryan is back at training, which is what the 21-year veteran prefers over sitting out. Hutchinson said the club wants Ryan to train and play and any decisions on Ryan’s future will be up to him.

Ryan was not made available to the media at Tuesday’s post-practice availability.

“The decision lies with Richie what he wants to do next season, if he wants to retire, if he wants to play on. We’ve had discussions on what he wants to do but no decision has been made,” Hutchinson said. “When those decisions are made behind closed doors and we decide which way to go if it’s time for Richie and his family to move on to do something different or if the club here doesn’t see playing viable or he doesn’t want to play anymore then those decisions will be made.”

Locomotive FC will host Louisville City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the SWUP. It’s currently not known if Ryan will play, but the fact he and club are back on better terms is a positive for everyone involved.