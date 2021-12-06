Richie Ryan re-signs with El Paso Locomotive FC for fourth season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that midfielder Richie Ryan re-signed with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Ryan, 36, signed with El Paso Locomotive from FC Cincinnati in January 2019 and club official share that he has since brought “experience and leadership while standing as a core part of the team.”

In his first three seasons with the club, Ryan has helped lead the team to two back-to-back Western Conference Finals and a third consecutive playoff appearance.

Since 2019, Richie Ryan amassed 5,587 minutes over 74 appearances, with El Paso Locomotive, earning one assist from the defensive midfield. His work on the defensive side of the ball helped El Paso Locomotive keep one of the stingiest goals in the league, helping El Paso Locomotive to 29 clean sheets in all competitions over its first three years.



The club is in ongoing discussions with several players from the 2021 team and will make additional player announcements for the 2022 season once they are confirmed.



El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (4): Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue

MIDFIELDERS (5): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (1): Ricardo Zacarias

