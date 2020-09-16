Red-hot Locomotive FC can clinch playoff berth on Wednesday night

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After handing San Antonio FC its first loss of the 2020 campaign and extending its unbeaten streak to six matches on Saturday, a lot more is on the line for El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night.

With a win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks and a Real Monarchs SLC loss or draw at Portland Timbers 2, El Paso would clinch a playoff berth for the second season in a row. They would also take over sole possession of first place in USL Championship’s Group C, going up 1 point on current leader New Mexico United.

There are still five matches remaining in the season, but with a game in hand over New Mexico, El Paso would be in the driver’s seat to win the group and avoid a first round playoff clash with San Antonio. Locomotive FC is focused on keep its hot streak going against Colorado Springs.

“You have to continue that form and pressure and intensity that we’re building into every game and this one is no different,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’s a game we want to win and are desperate to win, but we know Colorado will be difficult.”

Locomotive FC defender Andrew Fox was named to USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday, and agreed with Lowry’s sentiments.

“Our ambition is to be at the top of our mini-group, rather than just make the playoffs,” Fox said. “That’s all the motivation we need, going into every game knowing we have to win, and Wednesday is no exception.”

El Paso will host Colorado Springs at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Southwest University Park, with roughly 1,500 fans in attendance. Real Monarchs’ match against Portland begins 1 hour later in Utah.