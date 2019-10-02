Playoff push continues as Locomotive FC hosts Fresno on Wednesday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With just five matches remaining in its inaugural season, El Paso Locomotive FC is right where it hoped to be: on the cusp of the postseason.

Locomotive enters Wednesday’s home showdown with Fresno FC in 9th place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference with 42 points, which would have them in the postseason if the season ended today. El Paso isn’t too far off of even bigger prizes; Los Locos are just four points back of fourth place Reno, with still two weeks to play.

It’s a position El Paso hoped it would be in when the season began way back in March and with so many players finally back from injury, Los Locos feel like they’re clicking at the perfect time.

“You want to be peaking at the end, not the beginning,” Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest said. “I think we’re beginning to find some form and being healthy. When I watch training, we’re 7-8 months into this, the guys are still loose, they still like each other, so it’s nice to see that energy and atmosphere at training.”

El Paso can rise even higher in the West standings on Wednesday, with second-place Fresno in town. A win would mean a rise of at least one spot in the standings.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.