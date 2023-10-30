EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC has agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Petar Petrovic through the 2024 USL Championship season, the club announced today.

Brought in ahead of the 2023 season, Petrovic became one of the most productive players for El Paso in his 25 total appearances (21 starts) this year. He led the team in goal contributions during the regular season, scoring on seven occasions and assisting four, which were critical to helping Locomotive secure a return to the USL Championship Playoffs. His four assists were also the joint-most for Locomotive in regular season play.

Petrovic also earned two league honors this season – a Starting XI spot in the USL Championship Team of the Week (Week 9) and Goal of the Week (Week 7) after a display of quality individual skill against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

“El Paso has felt like home since I arrived and I’m excited to continue my journey with the Locos family,” Petrovic said. “I love working with Brian [Clarhaut], the staff and of course, my teammates. I strongly believe that we can achieve big things in the coming year and that is why I decided to stay.”

Future roster transactions will be announced as Locomotive prepares for its sixth season in the USL Championship.