EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New El Paso Locomotive FC head coach and technical director Brian Clarhaut knows a little something about expectations.

The 36-year-old Clarhaut took over Locomotive FC in mid-December, after coaching in Sweden for the last seven years. His final season in Scandinavia was spent at GIF Sundsvall in the first division of Swedish soccer.

Clarhaut was promoted to head coach in the middle of the season and was immediately pitted against clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League. However, once the 2022 campaign ended, Clarhaut, his wife and their young child were ready for a change of scenery. That’s when he saw the opening at Locomotive FC.

An excerpt from my exclusive sit-down with new @eplocomotivefc head coach @BrianClarhaut, which will air tonight after the Golden Globes on KTSM.



Clarhaut comes to El Paso from the Swedish top division with high expectations for 2023. pic.twitter.com/Dq1Wpn07MI — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 11, 2023

In an extensive sit-down interview with KTSM Sports Director Colin Deaver, Clarhaut laid out his plans for his first season in El Paso, just two days after officially arriving in the Borderland.

However, the New Jersey native has high expectations for his new club and wants to get Los Locos back to the playoffs after an absence in 2022.

“We need to make the playoffs, that’s for sure. People were really disappointed last year not making it,” Clarhaut said. “That’s the reason I’m here. I came to win.”

He and his staff have just 60 days to get the team ready for their March 11 season opener vs. Sacramento Republic. See the full interview above.