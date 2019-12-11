N’toko signs on for second year with Locomotive FC

EL PASO, TX – El Paso Locomotive FC Captain Chiro N’toko is locked in for year two.

The Belgian defender was an integral part of the Locomotive defensive and possessive model. N’toko appeared for the Locos 28 times and battled a midseason injury that made the defender miss a string of matches.

“Chiro led by example throughout the whole of 2019 and was a major influence on and off the field. His performances were a key piece in forming our strong defensive unit. Defending is an art form, and Chiro is a player who exemplifies that expression. His experience and quality was there for all to see and to be able to bring him back as our Captain is something that I am very proud of,” said Head Coach Mark Lowry.

While wearing the captain armband N’toko registered a team-high 108 clearances, blocked 14 shots, and led the team in passing accuracy (91.5 percent). N’toko’s high caliber of professionalism and defensive prowess was a key factor in El Paso conceding the second least amount of goals in the Western Conference.