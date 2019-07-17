No love lost: Locomotive FC set to host San Antonio FC in heated rematch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC played San Antonio FC to scoreless draw last month in a heated Texas sized rivalry. The rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

The two soccer clubs play two very different styles and Locomotive FC came away with a point on the road, but now it’s all about coming away with three points in the rematch at home.

We played the away leg, now @SanAntonioFC is coming to our home tomorrow night.

Let's show them how we do things in El Paso! 💙💛

🎟️https://t.co/eBRpdTzIoJ pic.twitter.com/g63oOIAxNX — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) July 16, 2019

“We’ll watch plenty of film and try to figure out what we can do better,” said goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. “We definitely had some chances in that game, but so did they. Hopefully we can minimize those and capitalize on ours.”

Ketterer was no doubt the star of the match in the first edition of this rivalry. The keeper came up big with several saves, including one off a San Antonio penalty kick. He also found himself in the middle of a dust-up in the second half, as did several other players throughout the course of the match.

While El Paso is looking past their differences with San Antonio, it is hard not to look past the home field advantage, both on the field and in the stands.

“The field at their place was pretty terrible when we went there and played, which really affected the game. It affected the quality of the game,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It’ll be nice to be home on a decent pitch to get the ball down and move it, as well as have our fans behind us.”

The key to a Locomotive win will be slowing down San Antonio’s attack.

“We have to defend their counter attack,” said forward Omar Salgado. “Keep the zero is the most important thing, we’ll get our chances, but we have to make sure they don’t get us on the counter attack because they have a lot of speed up top.”

“They have a lot of pace in their attacking from midfield and out wide,” said Lowry. “We have to find ways to stop those guys running forward and getting on the ball. If they get running, it becomes a very dangerous game. That’s not the game we want to get into. We are a team that like to control the ball. We don’t want a track meet.”

Kickoff on Wednesday night is at 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The match will air on ESPN+.