EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Evan Newton earned a spot on the latest edition of the USL Championship’s Team of the Week.

Newton was not the only Locomotive player to be on the Team of the Week. While Newton claimed his spot in the Starting XI, forward Aaron Gomez earned a mention on the bench.

Newton’s three save performance in the Locomotive’s 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday is what got the league’s attention. Especially his save in the 34th minute of the match which showed why Newton is one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

With the result, the product out of Virginia locked in his fifth clean sheet of the season. Newton also extended his league-leading clean sheet record to 55 and his league-leading saves record to 519.

Newton’s 41 saves so far this season are tied for the most in the USL Championship with Benjamin Lundt (Phoenix Rising FC). Newton’s five clean sheets are tied for third most in the league with Jeff Caldwell (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) and Matt Van Oekel (Birmingham Legion FC).

Aaron Gomez joined Newton on the Team of the Week but as a player on the bench. Gomez led the attacking front with five shots and was the reason Locomotive scored their only goal of the game. Gomez buried the game-winning penalty in the 71st minute of the match after creating the opportunity for himself as well.

Saturday’s victory over Phoenix Rising FC was the first win over the club in El Paso Locomotive FC history.

Up next for the Locomotive is a big match against Detroit City FC on the road on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. MT. The game will be on national television as it is scheduled to be broadcasted on ESPN.