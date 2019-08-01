New Mexico United tops shorthanded El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0

ALBUQUERQUE – El Paso Locomotive FC took to the road to face off in a budding rivalry versus New Mexico United, to close out the last regular-season meeting between the two expansion clubs, but fell 3-0 on Wednesday night.

El Paso fielded a starting 11 missing many regular starters, including forward Jerome Kiesewetter and goalkeeper Logan Ketterer.

The drums and chants from Locomotive supporters in Isotopes Park filled the night but wouldn’t be enough to allow El Paso to notch the win. New Mexico captured some early momentum with a first half goal from Kevaughn Frater on a penalty kick and led 1-0 at halftime.

Chris Wehan scored twice in four minutes midway through the second half to seal the deal for United.

El Paso is back in action on Saturday at Southwest University Park as they host Portland Timbers 2.