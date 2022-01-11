MLS midfielder Eric Calvillo jumps aboard Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval.

Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso Locomotive at the conclusion of the international window.

Calvillo, 24, comes to El Paso after an incredibly successful season on loan with Orange County SC from San Jose Earthquakes where the California native helped lift the 2021 USL Championship trophy.

“We have been able to secure a very good talent in Eric…2021 was a good season for Eric and we cannot wait to see what he can bring to the team. Eric is a box-to-box midfielder and will help strengthen our squad. We look forward to Eric coming into pre-season once he finishes his commitments with the national team.” Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson

Calvillo made 25 appearances, recording two goals and three assists in the regular season with Orange County SC before starting against the Tampa Bay Rowdies where he recorded an assist in the club’s 3-1 win. Calvillo began his career in the NASL with the New York Cosmos, making a total of 19 appearances, four goals, and one assist, helping lift the Cosmos to a first place finish and a trophy in 2016 before making the leap to Major League Soccer, signing with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2018.

Calvillo went on loan with the Earthquakes USL Championship affiliate, Reno 1868 FC, making 20 appearances and a goal over two seasons. While on loan with Reno, Calvillo made appearances with San Jose for a total of 11 appearances in the American topflight.

As a young midfielder with roots in El Salvador, Eric Calvillo earned his first appearance for the El Salvador Men’s National team, playing 57 minutes against Guatemala in September 2021, having made three appearances for the El Salvador U-23 team earlier in the year.

Prior to aligning with El Salvador, Calvillo played prominently in the U.S. Men’s National Team youth system, making 36 appearances for the U-17 team and four appearances for the U-19 side.

Calvillo and El Salvador are set to play the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday, January 27 at 4:30 p.m. MT live on ESPN2. They will conclude the January qualification matches in the Octagonal against Honduras on Sunday, January 30 at 5:05 p.m. MT.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (1): Philipp Beigl

DEFENDERS (5): Matt Bahner, Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Martín Payares, Yuma

MIDFIELDERS (7): Eric Calvillo, Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Richie Ryan, Emmanuel Sonupé, Sebástian Velásquez

FORWARDS (3): Aaron Gomez, Luis Solignac, Ricardo Zacarias El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on March 12 and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park a week later on March 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

