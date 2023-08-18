EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mark Lowry led El Paso Locomotive FC to three consecutive playoff appearances and two western conference finals appearances in his three years as the head coach.

Lowry will make his first trip to the Sun City since leaving to coach Indy Eleven in 2021 on Saturday, when El Paso plays host to Indy at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Indy comes into the match in sixth place in the eastern conference with 31 points and has four former Locomotive players on its roster in Macca King (2020-21), Mechack Jérôme (2019-21), Bryam Rebellon (2019-21) and Sebastian Velasquez (2019-22).

El Paso, meanwhile, enters the match reeling. Winless in its last nine matches, Locomotive FC have also lost four consecutive games, including five of their last six. In the last four games, El Paso has been outscored 17-3 and they haven’t netted a goal in over 255 minutes.

“I understand the fans are frustrated like us,” defender Marc Navarro said. “In this moment, we need the fans. We want to do our best, and we want to finally find the way to take the three points and enjoy a win.”

If El Paso can get a win over their former coach in a match that will surely mean a lot to both sides, it could catapult them to a strong finish to the 2023 season. Los Locos are still firmly in playoff contention, sitting in eighth place in the western conference.